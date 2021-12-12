UrduPoint.com

JKMM Deeply Concerned Over Escalating Atrocities In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

JKMM deeply concerned over escalating atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has expressed deep concern over the escalating atrocities by the Indian troops on the innocent people of the territory.

The JKMM Information Secretary, Shabbir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the current situation in IIOJK as extremely dire with regard to protection of civilians, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the Kashmiris were facing severe difficulties due to continued siege and search operations, raids by Indian infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA), dismissal of government employees and arrests of students, businessmen, journalists, lawyers, intellectuals and political activists.

Shabbir Ahmed lamented that the Modi-led fascist Indian government was inflicting political revenge on the people in the occupied territory under various pretexts.

He said that India was trying to paint all institutions as Hindutva, adding that extrajudicial killings, genocide, forced arrests, oppression, violence against women, ban on political activities and violations of basic human rights have become a routine matter.

