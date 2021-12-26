UrduPoint.com

JKMM Denounces Extra-judicial Killings By Indian Troops In IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has denounced the continued extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops in the territory.

The JKMM Information Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian forces in Shopian, Pulwama and other parts of the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He deplored that the Indian forces' personnel harassed the residents, including the elderly and children, and forced them to stand outside their homes in the bitter cold.

Shabbir Ahmad said that there was no such thing as law in Kashmir and added that India could not suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing indigenous freedom movement through use of brute force. The people of Kashmir would continue their just struggle for right to self-determination till taking it to its logical conclusion, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Indian forces raided the house of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Mir in Karimabad area of Pulwama district, harassed the residents and arrested his nephew, Shabir Ahmed Mir and shifted him to an unknown location.

