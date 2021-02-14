UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNC Condemns Confinement Of Party Stalwarts Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:30 PM

JKNC condemns confinement of party stalwarts Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 14 (APP):In Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Sunday denounced locking-up of the Party President and former puppet chief ministers of the occupied state Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Vice President Omar Abdullah with their family at their residence in occupied Srinagar.

In a joint statement released to the media in occupied Srinagar on Sunday, the Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal; Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Party "MPs" Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi; Senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous; Mir Saifullah, Irfan Shah, Ali Mohammad Dar, Bashir Veeri, District Presidents, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Women's Wing, Minority and Legal wing functionaries denounced, what they declared, the arbitrary detention of the party president and vice president at their residence in occupied Srinagar.

"Confining party leaders to their homes exposes the iron fist approach towards IIOJ&K. The measure is the gross violation of human rights and is highly condemnable.

Previously also at various instances, the leaders were debarred from moving out from their residences exclusive of any reason. The undue measure marks a new low in the curtailment of fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.

"Such harsh and Delhi-sponsored unwarranted measures would further alienate the people and delay restoration of normalcy in Kashmir, which has been reeling under fear psychosis and a sense of insecurity since the Indian sinister act of August 05, 2019", the JKNC leaders said.

They said the disdain with the Kashmiri political leaders who kept the political process alive in IIOJK braving all odds and threats was appalling.

"The amorality of the Indian government's treatment towards, what they described, "the mainstream leaders", is certainly dispiriting, but dangerous as well on account of the already-enlarged political vacuum it will create", they said and added that having a sitting "MP" - former "chief minister" and former "union minister" Dr Farooq Abdullah's stature confined will further prove a bad bet.

"Therefore we impress upon the incumbent "authorities" to refrain from such bullish and high-handed measures," they said.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Minority Sagar Jammu Srinagar Nasir August Women Sunday 2019 Family Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

1 hour ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

2 hours ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

2 hours ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

2 hours ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.