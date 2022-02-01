J&KNC decries continued disallowing of Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (J&KNC) has decried continued disallowing of Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement, party spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said that "disallowing Friday prayers at the historic and central Jamia Masjid Nowhatta for the 26th consecutive week since 6 August, 2021 is violation of fundamental right to freedom to freely profess and practice religion.""Jamia Masjid is the central mosque and an epicenter of faith of millions across Jammu and Kashmir. Having this great mosque out of bounds for Muslims for consecutive 26th week is highly deplorable. Every Friday men, women, and elderly flock to this historic mosque from various parts of the Valley only to return back disheartened. Such unwarranted curbs hurt religious sentiments of millions," he said.