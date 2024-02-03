Open Menu

JKNF Acknowledges Pakistan's Strong Support For IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) expresses deep appreciation to the government, particularly the people of Pakistan, for showing steadfast solidarity with the people of Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the right to self-determination.

The spokesperson for the front, Muhammad Haseeb, emphasized in a WhatsApp message to APP that the commemoration of Kashmir Day clearly showcased Pakistan's steadfast dedication to the Kashmir cause.

“We deeply appreciate this enduring support on the part of Pakistan that, despite facing many daunting challenges, never hesitated to go the extra mile in advocating the Kashmir cause at important world forums," Haseeb said.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they attain their cherished goal of freedom.

Lauding Pakistan’s role in championing the cause of Kashmir at the world level, he said, "Pakistan has always played a pivotal role in promoting the Kashmir cause and highlighting the Kashmiris' plight both at the regional and international level."

Seeking peace, prosperity, and economic stability for the people of Pakistan, he said, "A politically stable and economically strong Pakistan is the guarantor for the success of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.".

