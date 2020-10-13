JKNF aghast over killing of youth by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir, National Front (JKNF) Tuesday expressed serious concern over the systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth by the Indian occupation forces.

"There has been immense rise in the incidents of state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir, where youth are being targeted killed during siege and search operations day in and day out, said JKNF spokesman in a statement.

Terming it a deep-rooted conspiracy to change the demography of the Muslim majority state he said, the Indian state was deeply involved in the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims.

Referring to the recent incidents of violence in which dozens of Kashmiri youth were martyred by the occupation forces he said that on one hand Indian troops have turned Kashmir into a killing field while on the other a destructive campaign has been launched against Kashmiris to destroy their economy and render them homeless.

Urging the world community to help-stop bloodbath of innocent civilians in the restive region, he said that the fast deteriorating situation merits urgent intervention of the global community.