JKNF calls for a probe into mass rape incidents committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has called for an independent and international probe into mass-rape incidents committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Illegally-Occupied territory of Jammu Kashmir state.
In a statement issued here late Saturday, the JKNF spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani said that the Kashmiri women have been the worst victims of India's state terrorism.
"The use and abuse of power, harassment and humiliation, and sexual abuse are among the dirtiest war tactics the Indian army has been using to suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle," the spokesman said.
Referring to the dreadful incident of Kunan and Poshpora mass rape, he expressed that the horrific incident was a big blot on the face of Indian state that has been using rape as a weapon of war against Kashmiris.
Highlighting the pain and agony of the rape victims, he said that it was disgusting to see that the Indian rulers and their henchmen in the territory have shamelessly tried to cover up and conceal the facts to save the bloody culprits who were involved in this beastly act.
“The brutality Kashmiri women were subjected to on the dreadful night of 23 February 1991 finds no place in human history,” he stated, adding that despite the passage of over three decades, justice continues to elude the victims.
Urging world human rights organizations to play their role, the front spokesman said it was high time that culprits involved in this gruesome act should be held accountable.
APP/ahr/378
