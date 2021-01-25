Giving call for observing the Indian Republic Day as Black Day, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday said that India usurping the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir had no justification whatsoever to celebrate its republic day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) Giving call for observing the Indian Republic Day as Black Day, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Monday said that India usurping the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir had no justification whatsoever to celebrate its republic day.

In a statement issued, a spokesman of the party (JKNF) Shafiq ur Rehman while condemning India's illegal and forcible control over the territory said, "Since the past seven decades Indian occupational forces are engaged in trampling basic rights of Kashmiri people".

Notwithstanding their commitments of holding a free, fair, and impartial plebiscite to let the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their political fate, the Indian rulers had chosen a violent path to suppress by dint of force the aspirations of Kashmiri people, the spokesman added.

The JKNF Spokesman appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe a complete strike on the day to convey to the world that India's illegal occupation was not acceptable to them.