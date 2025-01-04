Open Menu

JKNF Calls For UN Action On Kashmir Resolution Of 1949

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

JKNF calls for UN action on Kashmir Resolution of 1949

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has called the UN-proposed road map the most viable solution to the Kashmir dispute, urging the United Nations to implement the January 5, 1949 resolution, which emphasizes resolving the issue through the right to self-determination.

In a statement issued here on the eve of Right to Self-Determination Day, JKNF spokesperson Muhammad Haseeb Wani said that India's belligerent military occupation and its policy of deceit, deception serve as stumbling block in the way of peaceful settlement to the long-running conflict.

Referring to the devastating effects of the dispute on Kashmiri society, the JKNF spokesman said, "Now is the time for the UN to take effective cognizance of the India's brutal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its devastating impacts and play its due role in the implementation of the historic resolution, which guarantees right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir”.

Given the extremely volatile situation in the restive region, Wani said that it was imperative that the global community should exert pressure on the government of India to resolve the dispute peacefully.

Reiterating his party’s stand on the Kashmir dispute, he said, “Allowing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future through a free, fair and impartial referendum under the auspices of the United Nations was the only way to resolve the issue peacefully”.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Road Jammu January Government

Recent Stories

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

18 minutes ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

33 minutes ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

2 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

2 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

2 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

13 hours ago
 Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

13 hours ago
 AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environm ..

AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan