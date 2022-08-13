JKNF Chief Nayeem Khan felicitates Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 13 (APP):Senior APHC leader and Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Nayeem Ahmed Khan has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan on their 75th Independence Day.

In a message from India's notorious Tihar Jail on Saturday, the incarcerated Hurriyat leader said, "The struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its all out moral, political and diplomatic support to our just and legitimate struggle".

Conveying his best wishes for peace, strength, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan Khan said that a strong and stable Pakistan was a guarantor for the freedom of Kashmir.

He expressed the optimism that the incumbent government would leave no stone unturned to help Kashmiris seek their internationally recognized right, the right to self determination for which they have offered unprecedented sacrifices.JKNF Chief Nayeem Khan felicitated Pakistan on its 75th Independence Day:Terming Kashmir issue as an unfinished agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent, the APHC leader said that the dream of a vibrant, stable and prosperous Pakistan would remain elusive unless Kashmir was freed from the Indian bondage. Ends/app/ahr