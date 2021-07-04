JKNF denounces killing spree of youth in IIOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Jul 04 (APP):Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while condemning the killing spree of Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has termed it as a worst kind of state-terrorism.

In a statement issued here on Sunday the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that the hapless Kashmiris were being killed in cordon and search operations that continue unabated despite the ravaging Corona pandemic in the region.

"These ruthless incidents of violence speak volumes about the worsening political and human rights situation", the spokesman said, adding that the prevailing lawlessness and chaotic situation in the region highlights the growing threat of the prolonged conflict and its devastating impacts on the native population.

Lauding the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs, the spokesman expressed the hope that the matchless sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri youth would not go waste.

Terming the unresolved Kashmir issue as the main cause and consequence of the rights violations in the region, he said that such incidents of reckless violence and bloodshed would continue to haunt Kashmiris unless the dispute is resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Urging the international community to put pressure on India to stop its atrocities in the occupied territory, the spokesman reiterated his party's demand for establishing a commission of inquiry on the guidelines of the OHCHR report of 2018 to investigate human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces.

Meanwhile the spokesman strongly condemned the rejection of the bail of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabir Ahmed Shah, by a court in New Delhi.

Terming it as act of judicial terrorism he said that India has a history of using judiciary to persecute kashmiri leaders.

He said, bail is the fundamental right of every prisoner but the Indian courts shamelessly refuse to grant this basic right to Kashmiri prisoners.