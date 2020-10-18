JKNF denounces sealing of KNS office in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 18 (APP):While taking strong exception to Indian occupation authorities' sinister act to seal local media outlet Kashmir news Service (KNS) office in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has said that the authoritarian act was part of India nefarious designs to muzzle media and freedom of press in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued on Sunday the JKNF vice chairman Altaf Hussain Wani said that since August 2019 there has been immense rise in the incidents of coercion, intimidation and harassment of journalists in Kashmir.

Terming it as an atrocious act against the press freedom and right to freedom of opinion he said that the policy of intimidation and coercion against the journalist community was meant to silence the truthful and critical voices who have played crucial role in exposing Indian brutalities and bringing Kashmir into international limelight despite a suffocating military siege and communication blockade imposed by the government of India after 5th August 2019.

Urging the international community to take effective notice of the Indian highhandedness, the JKNF vice chairman said that after wreaking havoc on the lives of people the government of India was hell bent on silencing the media to ensure a grave-yard silence in the region.