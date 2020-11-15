JKNF expressed serious concern over loss of lives due to unprovoked shelling by India in Neelum Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed serious concern over the loss of precious lives and public property due to the unprovoked shelling by Indian troops in Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the JKNF spokesman, Shafiq-ur-Rehmman, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the blood of innocent Kashmiris was being spilled over with impunity on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by the trigger-happy Indian forces.

He said, "The killing Kashmiri people and demolishing their properties have become a new norm for the Indian troops". The atrocities inflicted upon the people of Kashmir by Indian forces have reached to such a dangerous level where UN intervention has become inevitable, he added.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families of the Neelum valley, the spokesman said, "Unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling by the Indian troops has adversely affected the lives and livelihood of thousands of Kashmiri families settled in villages and hamlets adjacent to the LoC." He said, a perpetual and pervasive threat of aggression and oppression from the Indian forces has caused displacement of thousands of people over the past several years. He added that the naked aggression by Indian forces, on one hand, had resulted in the deaths of innocent people on the LoC while, on the other, it had rendered thousands of people not only homeless but jobless too.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian aggression on the Line of Control was highly condemnable.

He deplored that the Indian shelling had caused massive loss of life and property in Neelam and Leepa and added that shelling on the civilian population on the LoC is an open terrorism.

He appealed to the United Nations and the international community to play their official role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris.

The spokesman said that the Foreign Minister of Pakistan and the Director General of Inter Services Public Relations in their news conference in Islamabad showed the real face of India to the world.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir in his statement in Islamabad said that India's terrorist activities and shelling on the LoC and IIOJK could prove disastrous for peace in the region.

He said that India was committing crimes against humanity in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and now India also started aggression on the ceasefire line. He added that it was the responsibility of international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian extremist activities.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran in a statement in Islamabad, strongly condemning India's aggression on the LoC, said that the world and international justice institutions must take notice of Indian terrorism.

Qazi Imran said, India is the biggest terrorist country in the world and the world has to understand it. The day is not far when India's name will be erased from the world and the sun of freedom will rise in Kashmir, he added.

He appealed to the United Nations to implement its own resolution on Kashmir and resolve the lingering dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the loss of precious lives and public property due to the unprovoked shelling by Indian troops in Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He said that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination despite the Indian atrocities and appealed to the UN to peacefully resolve the Kashmir dispute through its resolutions.