JKNF Leader Pays Rich Tribute To Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

JKNF leader pays rich tribute to Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 10 (APP) ::Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) chairman and APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan paid rich tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 14th martyrdom anniversary, to be observed on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world where Kashmiris were living.

In a message from Delhi's notorious Tihar Jail on Wednesday, the Hurriyat leader said that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz was truly a man of honesty and integrity who devoted his entire life for the Kashmir cause.

While highlighting the sacrifices rendered by the martyred leader Nayeem Khan said that the deceased leader was one of the pioneers of the freedom movement. The martyred leader, he said, would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his peerless contribution and indomitable role in the freedom struggle.

