Open Menu

JKNF Pays Homage To Departed Kashmiri Leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM

JKNF pays homage to departed Kashmiri leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th May, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Tuesday paid tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here , JKNF spokesman, Muhammad Hasib Wani, while highlighting the supreme sacrifices of both the leaders, stated that the duo played a significant role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle.

The entire Kashmiri nation, he said, was indebted to the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the cause of freedom and restoration of national identity.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs, the spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end.

Stressing the need for an early and amicable solution to the lingering dispute, he said that given the volatile situation in the region, the global community could not afford to ignore the Kashmir issue and people's legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination for long. "Peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute", Wani said.

The spokesman also hailed the steadfastness and resilience of the Kashmiri nation, especially the youth who continue to sacrifice their lives for the noble cause of freedom from the Indian illegal occupation.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

14 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

14 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

14 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

14 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

14 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

15 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

15 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

15 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

15 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan