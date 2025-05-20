JKNF Pays Homage To Departed Kashmiri Leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th May, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Tuesday paid tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary.
In a statement issued here , JKNF spokesman, Muhammad Hasib Wani, while highlighting the supreme sacrifices of both the leaders, stated that the duo played a significant role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle.
The entire Kashmiri nation, he said, was indebted to the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the cause of freedom and restoration of national identity.
Lauding the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs, the spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end.
Stressing the need for an early and amicable solution to the lingering dispute, he said that given the volatile situation in the region, the global community could not afford to ignore the Kashmir issue and people's legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination for long. "Peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute", Wani said.
The spokesman also hailed the steadfastness and resilience of the Kashmiri nation, especially the youth who continue to sacrifice their lives for the noble cause of freedom from the Indian illegal occupation.
