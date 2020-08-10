UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNF Pays Rich Tributes To Martyr Leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:37 PM

JKNF pays rich tributes to martyr leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz

Jammu and Kashmir National Front on Monday paid rich tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 12th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front on Monday paid rich tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 12th martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Monday the JKNF spokesman said that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz was truly a man of honesty and integrity who devoted his entire life for the Kashmir cause.

While highlighting the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyred leader the JKNF spokesman said that Sheikh Abdul Aiz was one of the pioneers of the freedom movement who sacrificed his life for the Kashmiris' noble cause.

The spokesman said that his martyred leader would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his peerless contribution and indomitable role in the freedom struggle.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Man

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

6 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

21 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

1 hour ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.