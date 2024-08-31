MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid glowing tributes to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary, hailing his unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

In a statement, JKNF spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani said Geelani's legacy continues to inspire Kashmir's incoming generations, and his influence on common people remains unparalleled. Wani reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end, urging the best way to pay tribute to Geelani is to uphold his mission and follow his proud legacy.

The JKNF also stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully, calling on India to shun its repressive policies and create a conducive atmosphere for a peaceful resolution.

