JKNF pays tributes to Shaheed Burhan Wani on his 5th anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 07 (APP):The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Wednesday paid eulogizing tributes to prominent freedom fighter Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on his 5th martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement, the JKNF spokesperson Shafiq-ur-Rehman highlighted the martyred commander's supreme sacrifices and peerless contribution towards the ongoing freedom struggle. He said that "Shaheed Burhan would be remembered in the history of Kashmir as a symbol of resistance against Indian occupation." "The way he (Burhan) imbibed new spirit and gave a new direction to the movement is a proud legacy that would continue to inspire our coming generations," the spokesman said adding that we owe a debt gratitude to the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the noble cause and brought Kashmir issue at the center stage internationally.

The spokesman also praised the Wani family's contribution to the liberation struggle, saying that Burhan's elder brother had also laid down his life for the cause while fighting against the occupation forces.

Referring to Kashmiris' resilience and their undying spirit for the freedom, the spokesman said "Kashmir is the land of martyrs who have written the history of bravery with their red-hot blood; Kashmiris have a proud legacy and an enviable tradition of fighting against oppressors; they have always demonstrated their courage and have refused bow before the oppressors regardless of their size and power."Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to carry forward the martyrs' mission, he said "India must keep in mind the fact that no amount of oppression can deter Kashmiris from pursuing their noble cause for which they rendered matchless sacrifices."The spokesman expressed the hope that the day was not far when the people of the troubled region would achieve their goal of freedom from Indian occupation.