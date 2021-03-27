UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNF Pays Tributes To Shaheed Jaleel Andarabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

JKNF pays tributes to shaheed Jaleel Andarabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Saturday paid rich tributes to veteran Kashmiri lawyer and noted human rights activist Shaheed Advocate Jaleel Ahmad Andrabi, on his 25th martyrdom anniversary.

While remembering Shaheed Advocate Jaleel Andrabi, Senior Vice Chairman JKNF, Altaf Hussain Wani said in a statement that the struggle and sacrifice rendered by the martyr advocate would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history.

"He was a courageous and passionate rights activist who had dedicated his life for the noble cause," Wani said adding that Advocate Andrabi was one of the critical voices who had vociferously raised the issue of human rights violations in Kashmir and did not hesitated to call spade a spade.

Despite receiving threats from occupation authorities and its secret agencies Wani said that Shaheed Andrabi did not bow before the pressure and threats by the occupation and he continued his selfless service to the cause.

Terming his killing as a clear case of extra judicial killing the JKNF leader said that Kashmir's recent history was awash with incidents of terror which speak volumes about the India's colonial mindset and hatred against the Kashmiris who have been engaged in a struggle for right to self-determination.

It is worth to mention here that the body of forty-two-year-old Jalil Andrabi, a human rights lawyer and pro-freedom political activist, was found in the Kursu Rajbagh area of Srinagar on the banks of the Jhelum River on the morning of March 27, 1996.

Shaheed Andrabi was detained on March 8 by a Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian army which intercepted his car a few hundred yards from his home in Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Army Altaf Hussain Martyrs Shaheed Car Jammu Srinagar Jhelum March From

Recent Stories

The hugely significant writer, literary genius, an ..

8 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 March 2021

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

10 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

10 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.