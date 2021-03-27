JKNF pays tributes to shaheed Jaleel Andarabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Saturday paid rich tributes to veteran Kashmiri lawyer and noted human rights activist Shaheed Advocate Jaleel Ahmad Andrabi, on his 25th martyrdom anniversary.

While remembering Shaheed Advocate Jaleel Andrabi, Senior Vice Chairman JKNF, Altaf Hussain Wani said in a statement that the struggle and sacrifice rendered by the martyr advocate would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history.

"He was a courageous and passionate rights activist who had dedicated his life for the noble cause," Wani said adding that Advocate Andrabi was one of the critical voices who had vociferously raised the issue of human rights violations in Kashmir and did not hesitated to call spade a spade.

Despite receiving threats from occupation authorities and its secret agencies Wani said that Shaheed Andrabi did not bow before the pressure and threats by the occupation and he continued his selfless service to the cause.

Terming his killing as a clear case of extra judicial killing the JKNF leader said that Kashmir's recent history was awash with incidents of terror which speak volumes about the India's colonial mindset and hatred against the Kashmiris who have been engaged in a struggle for right to self-determination.

It is worth to mention here that the body of forty-two-year-old Jalil Andrabi, a human rights lawyer and pro-freedom political activist, was found in the Kursu Rajbagh area of Srinagar on the banks of the Jhelum River on the morning of March 27, 1996.

Shaheed Andrabi was detained on March 8 by a Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian army which intercepted his car a few hundred yards from his home in Srinagar.