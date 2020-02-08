UrduPoint.com
JKNF Pays Tributes To Shaheed Maqbool Bhat And Afzal Guru

Faizan Hashmi 16 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:54 PM

JKNF pays tributes to Shaheed Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru

Jammu and Kashmir National Front Saturday appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown on Sunday and Tuesday on the martyrdom anniversaries of renowned liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru to reaffirm the pledge to carry forward the martyrs' mission

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) : Jammu and Kashmir National Front Saturday appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown on Sunday and Tuesday on the martyrdom anniversaries of renowned liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru to reaffirm the pledge to carry forward the martyrs' mission.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar, the JKNF spokesperson while paying tributes to JKLF co-founder Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru for their indomitable role and peerless contribution to Kashmir cause said, "the entire Kashmiri nation is proud of the great sons of the soil who preferred to kiss the gallows rather than compromising their ideals", JKNF said in a media release issued here Saturday evening.

Terming the hanging of the renowned liberation leaders as a ruthless murder of justice, the JKNF spokesperson said that the so-called democratic state violated the fundamentals of justice system by denying them the right to fair trial.

"Over the past 70 years, Kashmiris as a nation have been facing the wrath of prejudice and political vengeance at the hands of occupation authorities", the JKNF statement said adding that the shameful execution of Kashmiri liberation leaders was a big blot on the face so-called Indian democracy.

Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical end, the JKNF said that the people of Kashmir would follow the footprints of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom their motherland and better future of coming generations.

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesperson also voiced its full support to shutdown call given by the JKLF on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversaries of Maqbool Bhat and Afzal Guru .

It is worth to mention here that India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru on 9th of February in 2013 in New Delhi's Tihar Jail whereas Muhammad Maqbool Bhat was hanged to death on 11th February in 1984 in the same jail for their role in the Kashmir freedom movement.

