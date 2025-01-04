JKNF Seeks UN Intervention To Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM
The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has urged the United Nations to play its much-needed role to help implement the 5th January 1949 resolution that seeks resolution of the dispute on the basis of right to self-determination
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has urged the United Nations to play its much-needed role to help implement the 5th January 1949 resolution that seeks resolution of the dispute on the basis of right to self-determination.
In a statement issued here on the eve of Right to Self-Determination Day on Saturday, JKNF spokesperson Muhammad Haseeb Wani said that India's belligerent military occupation and its policy of deceit, deception serve as stumbling block in the way of peaceful settlement to the long-running conflict.
Referring to the devastating effects of the dispute on Kashmiri society, the JKNF spokesman said, "Now is the time for the UN to take effective cognizance of the India's brutal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its devastating impacts and play its due role in the implementation of the historic resolution, which guarantees right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir”.
Given the extremely volatile situation in the restive region, Wani said that it was imperative that the global community should exert pressure on the Indian to resolve the dispute peacefully.
Reiterating his party’s stand on the Kashmir dispute, he said, “Allowing the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to decide their future through a free, fair and impartial referendum under the auspices of the United Nations is the only way to resolve the issue peacefully”.
