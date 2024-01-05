JKNF urges UNSC role to settle Kashmir dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK ) : Jan 05 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Jan, 2024) Terming implementation of the UN proposed road map as the most feasible solution to the Kashmir dispute the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while seeking the UN Security Council (UNSC) role has asked it to play its much-needed role in the implementation of the 5th January 1949 resolution that seeks resolution of the dispute based on right to self-determination.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Friday, the JKNF spokesperson Shafiq ur Rehman said that for more than seven decades, India's belligerent military occupation has been a major hurdle in the way of peaceful settlement to the long-drawn conflict, says a report reaching here from across the line of control on Friday.

Referring to the devastating effects of the Kashmir dispute, the Front spokesman said, "Now is the time for the UN Security Council to take effective cognizance of India's brutal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its devastating impacts and play its due role in the implementation of the historic resolution, which guarantees right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir”, the report said.

Given the extremely volatile situation in the restive region, Rehman said that the global community needed to exert pressure on the government of India to resolve the dispute peacefully, the spokesperson urged according to the report.