Open Menu

JKNF urges UNSC Role To Settle Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

JKNF urges UNSC role to settle Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR ( AJK ) : Jan 05 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Jan, 2024) Terming implementation of the UN proposed road map as the most feasible solution to the Kashmir dispute the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while seeking the UN Security Council (UNSC) role has asked it to play its much-needed role in the implementation of the 5th January 1949 resolution that seeks resolution of the dispute based on right to self-determination.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Friday, the JKNF spokesperson Shafiq ur Rehman said that for more than seven decades, India's belligerent military occupation has been a major hurdle in the way of peaceful settlement to the long-drawn conflict, says a report reaching here from across the line of control on Friday.

Referring to the devastating effects of the Kashmir dispute, the Front spokesman said, "Now is the time for the UN Security Council to take effective cognizance of  India's brutal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and its devastating impacts and play its due role in the implementation of the historic resolution, which guarantees right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir”, the report said.

Given the extremely volatile situation in the restive region, Rehman said that the global community needed to exert pressure on the government of India to resolve the dispute peacefully, the spokesperson urged according to the report.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Line Of Control Road Jammu Srinagar From Government

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

13 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

13 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

13 hours ago
SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

14 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

14 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

14 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

14 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

14 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan