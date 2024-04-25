Open Menu

JKNF urges Well-off People To Come Forward To Support Less Privileged Segments Of Society

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 11:20 AM

JKNF urges well-off people to come forward to support less privileged segments of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has appealed to well-off people to come forward in a big way to help the destitute, the poor, and less privileged segments of society.

The JKNF spokesman, Muhammad Haseeb Wani, said, "It is the need of hours and true teachings of islam to support less privileged people who are facing financial problems due to high inflation and the increasing number of unemployment in society."

Referring to the victims of Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Wani said, "There are hundreds and thousands of orphans, destitute, jailed Hurriyat activists, and helpless families of martyrs who really deserve to be supported during these resting times.



He said, "All Islamic Calendar mega events, which give us the concept of sharing and caring, also remind us of our political, moral, and religious obligations towards the national cause for which hundreds and thousands of Kashmiris have laid down their lives."

Voicing his party's serious concern over the plight of Muslims caught in strife and conflict, the spokesman said that it was quite unfortunate that innocent people were being mercilessly killed by the occupation forces in Kashmir and Palestine.

He urged the leaders of Muslim countries to bury their hatchet and stand united against the forces of evil so that the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine could be able to achieve their cherished goal.

