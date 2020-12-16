(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League held meetings in different areas to commemorate the 27th martyrdom anniversary of mujahid commander, Abdul Khaliq Ganai alias Jamal Afghani, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A JKPFL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that prayer meetings were particularly held in Bandipore, Sopore and Srinagar to offer Fateh for the departed soul, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Speakers on the occasion hailed his great sacrifice for the Kashmir cause and vowed to fight for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir. They rejected the corrupt and fraud elections aimed at misleading the world and diverting public attention from anger against the illegal actions taken by Modi regime on 5 August 2019 in IIOJK.

Others who sacrificed their lives in the aftermath of Jamal Afghani's martyrdom including 10 mujahedeen of the Al-Fatah Force were also remembered during the meetings.