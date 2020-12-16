UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKPFL Hails Jamal Afghani's Sacrifice For Kashmir Cause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:26 PM

JKPFL hails Jamal Afghani's sacrifice for Kashmir cause

Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League held meetings in different areas to commemorate the 27th martyrdom anniversary of mujahid commander, Abdul Khaliq Ganai alias Jamal Afghani, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League held meetings in different areas to commemorate the 27th martyrdom anniversary of mujahid commander, Abdul Khaliq Ganai alias Jamal Afghani, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A JKPFL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that prayer meetings were particularly held in Bandipore, Sopore and Srinagar to offer Fateh for the departed soul, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Speakers on the occasion hailed his great sacrifice for the Kashmir cause and vowed to fight for freedom of Jammu and Kashmir. They rejected the corrupt and fraud elections aimed at misleading the world and diverting public attention from anger against the illegal actions taken by Modi regime on 5 August 2019 in IIOJK.

Others who sacrificed their lives in the aftermath of Jamal Afghani's martyrdom including 10 mujahedeen of the Al-Fatah Force were also remembered during the meetings.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan World Sopore Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Prayer Media From

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

2 minutes ago

CCP concludes inquiry in Cement Sector Cartelisati ..

2 minutes ago

IT Ministry successfully pitches 3 start-ups Ignit ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria to block unregistered SIMs after two weeks ..

6 minutes ago

Drug peddler convicted in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Maqbool Ahmed assume charge as DG RDA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.