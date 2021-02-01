UrduPoint.com
JKPFL Welcomes Pakistan's Decision To Observe Feb 5 As Kashmir Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:30 PM

JKPFL welcomes Pakistan's decision to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League has welcomed the decision of the government of Pakistan to observe February 5 as the day of solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKPFL in Srinagar said that the objective of the observance of the day is to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris and to draw the international focus on the need to address the Kashmir dispute.

During the meeting, as per a statement issued by JKPLF spokesman, the participants condemned the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian troops on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman emphasized the need to raise the question of the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir by India before the General Assembly and other relevant forums as the Indian action breached the international law as required under the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

