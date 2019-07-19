UrduPoint.com
JKPM Condemns Crushing Of Woman, Her Niece By Army Vehicle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

JKPM condemns crushing of woman, her niece by army vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Indian occupied Kashmir has condemned crushing of a woman and her minor niece by an Indian Army vehicle in Rajouri district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an Indian Army vehicle hit and killed a 35-year-old woman, Kaneez Begum, and her seven-year-old niece, Robia Kousar, at Lam Nowshera road in the district.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Salim in a statement issued in Jammu demanded stern action against the driver of the army vehicle and asked the authorities to ensure this kind of incident does not occur in future.

