JKPM congratulates Pakistan Prime Minister on successful US visit

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), in Indian occupied Kashmir,has congratulated Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on his successful and historic visit to the United States (US)

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leader and the JKPM chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said Imran Khan's policy of conflict resolutions through dialogue from Afghanistan to Kashmir is being appreciated the world over.

He said the good sense has started prevailing over the world power like America who has understood the futility of fighting eighteen years war in Afghanistan with all its resources and military might.

He urged India to take some lessons from the US and stop depending upon military solutions to the Kashmir dispute. He said dialogue is the only way to settle issues and India, and Pakistan without wasting further resources on the military engagements must start a dialogue for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.