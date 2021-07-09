JKPNP to host day-long round table Kashmir conference in Mirpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) : JULY 09 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir Peoples National Alliance (PNA), representing diverse segments of the civil society of AJK, is all set to host a day-long round table Kashmir Conference here on July 10.

"The conference will discuss and review historical Karachi Agreement, AJK interim constitution – Act-1974, forced Delhi-sponsored sinister act of August 05, 2019 revoking special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) State'', said PNA, Chairman, Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate while addressing a management committee meeting in his office chamber here on Tuesday.

Former Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice [Retd] Abdul Majeed Mallick chaired the meeting.

The JKPNA chief was flanked by his associates including Kamran Beig Advocate, Spokesperson PNA Yaseen Anjum and Secretary Finance of the organization Sajjad Afzal Advocate on this occasion.

He said that the conference would be comprising of two sessions at a local hotel.

Earlier in the day, joint declaration of the conference to be inked comprising the recommendations of the participants comprising retired judges, seasoned jurists, rights activists, senior journalists and politicians from various parts of the Jammu Kashmir State.