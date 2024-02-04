JKPP Underlines Feb 5th Significance As National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Sardar Khadim Hussain Tahir, the Central Information Secretary of Jammu Kashmir People's Party, (JKPP) emphasised the undeniable importance of February 5th as a national day and urged active participation from party members to commemorate this significant occasion.
In a statement, Tahir emphasized the shared responsibility of expressing solidarity with Occupied Kashmir and highlighted the unity among people on both sides of the Line of Control.
The indomitable spirit of the Kashmiris remains unbroken; no power can sever their unity. India's attempt to enforce its occupation in Kashmir through force is unsustainable.
This region owes its liberation to the valiant efforts of Ghazi Millat and the sacrifice of Captain Hussain Khan Shaheed, he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four policemen among six injured in different road accidents4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's aid to Gaza continues, meeting urgent humanitarian needs5 minutes ago
-
169 polling stations established to facilitate 222,641 voters in PP-12 constituency14 minutes ago
-
Matchless sacrifices of Kashmiris to bear fruit soon: Zahid Ghani Dar14 minutes ago
-
Painting, poster-making competitions held at IUB in connection with Kashmir Day14 minutes ago
-
Two women die in road accident14 minutes ago
-
Election campaign in full swing15 minutes ago
-
IIOJK's Kashmiris struggle for right of self-determination can't be suppressed through oppression: C ..24 minutes ago
-
Governor for investing more in education sector24 minutes ago
-
1,688 candidates set to compete for national, provincial seats in Balochistan24 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain hits Karachi34 minutes ago
-
Gomal University organizes ceremony to express solidarity with Kashmir35 minutes ago