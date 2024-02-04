JKPP underlines Feb 5th significance as National day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Sardar Khadim Hussain Tahir, the Central Information Secretary of Jammu Kashmir People's Party, (JKPP) emphasised the undeniable importance of February 5th as a national day and urged active participation from party members to commemorate this significant occasion.

In a statement, Tahir emphasized the shared responsibility of expressing solidarity with Occupied Kashmir and highlighted the unity among people on both sides of the Line of Control.

The indomitable spirit of the Kashmiris remains unbroken; no power can sever their unity. India's attempt to enforce its occupation in Kashmir through force is unsustainable.

This region owes its liberation to the valiant efforts of Ghazi Millat and the sacrifice of Captain Hussain Khan Shaheed, he said.