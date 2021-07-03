ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) has strongly condemned the rejection of the bail of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, by a court in New Delhi.

The JKPRM General Secretary, Dr Musaib, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the way the Indian judiciary performs its duties is a blot on its system when it comes to oppressed Kashmiris, KMS reported.

He said, bail is the fundamental right of every human being but it doesn't exist in India under Hindutva fascist regime.

Shabbir Ahmed Shah has been continuously lodged in infamous Tihar jail for his political dissent, he added.

He paid rich tributes to the youth martyrs by Indian troops in Kulgam and Pulwama and urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the worst situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Dr Musaib appealed to the international community and world human rights bodies to immediately intervene and facilitate the release of Kashmiri political leaders and activists.