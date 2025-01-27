JKSDMI leadership briefs deputy speaker of the House of Commons on Kashmir lobby campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International (JKSDMI), under the leadership of Founding Chairman Raja Najabat Hussain, met with Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, Rt. Hon. Judith Cummins MP, in Bradford to discuss the ongoing Kashmir Lobby campaign and the movement’s recent and upcoming activities in the UK.

Raja Najabat Hussain, briefed the Deputy Speaker on JKSDMI’s engagements throughout January and February. They updated Judith Cummins MP on recent meetings in Derby, Stoke-on-Trent, Bury, and Manchester, where they engaged with British parliamentarians, councillors, and community leaders to strengthen political support for the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the social media wall.

Professor Tamoor Shafique highlighted the importance of structured political engagement and academic discourse in advancing the Kashmir cause. As an academic leader, he emphasised the need to integrate policy-driven discussions with grassroots activism, ensuring that JKSDMI’s initiatives remain impactful and well-informed.

Raja Najabat Hussain outlined JKSDMI’s strategy to further intensify its lobbying efforts in the British Parliament, particularly with newly elected Labour MPs. He emphasised that the movement is successfully expanding across the country, engaging with new and existing allies in Westminster and beyond.

“Our lobbying campaign is going very successfully. We are going up and around the country, strengthening our relationships with new friends in the British Parliament under the leadership of Councillor Yasmine Dar, Former Lord Mayor of Manchester and Chairperson of the International Lobby on Kashmir,” said Raja Najabat Hussain.

Judith Cummins MP acknowledged the vital role of JKSDMI in mobilising political and community support and assured Raja Najabat Hussain of her firm commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the right to self-determination.

She appreciated JKSDMI’s consistent engagement with Labour Party politicians and pledged her support for their continued efforts in Parliament.

Former Lord Mayor of Bradford, Chaudhary Rangzeb, spoke at length with Judith Cummins MP regarding the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He highlighted the concerns of British Kashmiris and the need for Labour politicians to amplify these concerns within the party and the UK Parliament.

The meeting was attended by senior political figures, community leaders, and activists, including, Sardar Abdur Rahman Khan, Patron, JKSDMI, Former Lord Mayor of Bradford Raja Ghazanfer Khaliq, Chaudhary Rangzeb, Chairman, Bradford West Labour Party, Nominated Lord Mayor of Bradford, Councillor Mohammad Shafiq, Councillor Sabiya Khan, Chairperson, British Muslim Women’s Forum UK, Councillor Faiz Alyas, Councillor Mozalfa Alyas, Amjad Hussain Mughal, Vice Chairman, JKSDMI UK, Raja Javed Tariq, General Secretary, JKSDMI UK, Professor Tamoor Shafique, Senior Lecturer and Academic Leader, Mohammad Aslam Chaudhary, Raja Nisar Ahmed, Haji Mohammad Zulfiqar, Shanaz Younas Advocate, Engineer Ch Haseeb Tariq and other senior members of the community.

Raja Najabat Hussain further elaborated on JKSDMI’s upcoming activities across various UK cities and within the British Parliament in January and February.

The meeting with Judith Cummins MP reinforced JKSDMI’s position as a leading advocacy group in the UK, working diligently to ensure that the voices of Kashmiris are heard at the highest levels of governance. With growing political alliances and strategic parliamentary engagement, JKSDMI continues to make significant strides in its mission for justice, democracy, and self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.