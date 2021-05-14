JKSPF condemns Israeli aggression on Palestinians

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), on Friday condemned the Israeli aggression on the Palestinians.

The JKSPF Chairman, Advocate Devender Singh Behl, in a statement issued in Jammu deplored that Israel has crossed all the limits of human rights violations in Palestine.

He added that there are two global terrorists in the world, Israel and India, as both the countries are killing innocent people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Describing bombardment by Israel on the Palestinian worshipers at Masjid-e-Aqsa as terrorism, he said that the silence of the global community against it was a criminal negligence.

He added that the way Israel is killing innocent Palestinians, India has adopted the same way in IIOJK.

Devender Singh Behl said that Palestine and Kashmir are the two long-pending disputes of the world, adding that as long as the two conflicts are not resolved according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the people of Palestine and Kashmiris, peace could not be established in the world.

He urged the UN and the world community to break their criminal silence to protect Israel and increase pressure on Israel and India to resolve the disputes of Palestine and Kashmir.