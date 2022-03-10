UrduPoint.com

JKT Group Disassociate Itself From Ministers Who Called On PM Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2022 | 06:54 PM

JKT group disassociate itself from ministers who called on PM Khan  

PTI MPA Saeed Akbar Noorani says Samsam Bukhari and Hashim Dogar are no more members of JKT group.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2022) The group members of Jahangir Khan Tareen announced disassociation with the provincial ministers who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, a local private tv claimed on Thursday.

The statement came after Asif Nakai and Akhtar Malik expressed their support for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The spokesperson of JKT group said in a statement that provincial ministers like Asif Nakai and Akhtar Malik were no longer part of the link-minded group led by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

PTI MPA Saeed Akbar Noorani said Samsam Bukhari and Hashim Dogar were no more members of JKT group.

He said that decision of dissociating from the said members was taken on the instructions of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan visited Lahore and held meeting with two provincial ministers, Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari from the Jahangir Tareen group.

PM said it was for the first time that development projects were launched across the Punjab province, contrary to the past when the entire budget was spent on particular cities.

>