JKT says he will help govt to overcome sugar crisis in the country

The close aide of PM Imran Khan arrived back to Pakistan on Friday morning accompanied by his son Ali Tareen after seven-day long stay in London for medical treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that his sugar mills were not part of the petition against the government to start sugar mills on Nov 10th. He said his all mills including those in Sindh would start crushing on Nov 10th.

He wrote: “Let me state for the record that JDW is NOT part of the petition against GOPb notification to start sugar Mills on 10th Nov. All of my mills, including those in Sind will start crushing on 10th. Will play my part in helping the Govt overcome the sugar shortage and price hike,”.

Mr. Tareen accompanied by his son Ali landed in Lahore via Dubai EK 624 on Friday morning.

He was in Hampshire country home since the past seven months and held no political meetings with party rivals during his stay.

He stated that he was in the UK for “medical treatment” something he does every year.

“Opposition just always blames and I don’t think it is import to even reply to them,” said Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Previously, he fled the country at the moment when sugar scandal was at its peak and there were speculations that he had departed from the country just to avoid accountability.