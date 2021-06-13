UrduPoint.com
JKUJ President Hafiz Maqsood's Cousin-sister Dies

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:20 PM

JKUJ President Hafiz Maqsood's cousin-sister dies

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Seasoned Kashmiri academician Mrs. Shameem Akhter, the cousin-sister of President of Jammu & Kashmir Union of Journalists (JKUF) Hafiz Maqsood, died at a Hospital in Kashmir Colony Rathiyaan in Jhelum District after brief illness.

Late Mrs. Shameem Akhtar, head teacher of a State-run Academic body, was shifted to a local hospital after she suffered severe heart attack – where later she breathed her last.

Executive body of Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists and Jammu & Kashmir Free Media Association, have in their separate condolence messages to the JKUJ Chief Hafiz Maqsood and other members of the bereaved family, expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of a distinguished senior Kashmiri academician.

Both the outfits of the Kashmiri journalist fraternity prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage. Ends / APP / AHR.

