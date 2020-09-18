ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), Umar Aadil Dar, has welcomed the UN Chief's statement in which he asked India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "Kashmir besides being an international dispute is also a human problem and it is the moral and constitutional responsibility of the international community to resolve it without further delay." He said the United Nations needs to implement its resolutions on Kashmir without any waste of time and settle the dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. "People of Kashmir have been suffering for the past several decades. Unfortunately, Kashmir-related resolutions are kept in cold storage," Umar Aadil Dar added.

The JKYSF Chairman also paid tributes to martyred freedom leader, Aijaz Ahmed Dar, on his martyrdom anniversary and reaffirmed the Kashmiris' resolve to carry forward his mission till achieving freedom from India.

Aijaz Dar was martyred on this day in 1988. He also paid homage to the youth and a woman martyred by Indian troops in Sopore and Batamaloo areas.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JKYSF comprising its Chief Coordinator, Tauseef Ahmed, and Vice Chairman, Ghulam Rasool Kaloo, visited Batamaloo where three youth and a woman were martyred by troops during a cordon and search operation and paid tributes to the martyrs.

The JKYSF General Secretary, Zubair Mir, along with a delegation visited the residence of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Sarjan Barkati, in south Kashmir and demanded his immediate release. He also expressed sympathy with the family members of Sarjan Barkati.

Another delegation led by JKYSF leader, Bashir Ahmed, visited the residence of martyred youth in Sopore and paid rich tributes to him.