''Job Fair 2023'' Held At UoS
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (Uos) organized an event titled ''Job Fair 2023'' here on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by the UoS, more than 50 leading companies and organizations from different sectors conducted interviews of candidates.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas expressed his satisfaction with a success of the event and congratulated organizers.
He reiterated the university's commitment to provide its students with the best possible opportunitiesto build successful careers and contribute to society.