''Job Fair 2023'' held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (Uos) organized an event titled ''Job Fair 2023'' here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the UoS, more than 50 leading companies and organizations from different sectors conducted interviews of candidates.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas expressed his satisfaction with a success of the event and congratulated organizers.

He reiterated the university's commitment to provide its students with the best possible opportunitiesto build successful careers and contribute to society.