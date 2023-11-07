Job fair acts as bridge between industries, universities: VC KU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi (KU) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the KU Department of Computer Science, UBIT Career Fest 2023, in front of the Department of Computer Sciences (DCS), UBIT Building here Tuesday.

A large number of software houses, information technology companies and organizations also conducted interviews for internships and jobs during the daylong activities, and also distributed offer letters to the selected students.

Addressing the students, Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi urged that students should have a good command of IT products, applications, tools and software as it is one of the fastest growing industries which changes very quickly the world.

He mentioned that there were many opportunities available for the students as compared to the past and with true dedication and hard work, they could work anywhere in the world like the alumni of their department. He said that IT had revolutionized our everyday lives as it had a lot of scope and was one of the leading revenue-generating fields around the world.

He further said that the job fair helped the students, universities and industries a lot. Such platforms give a chance to the students to get jobs on the spot and industries get the suitable person for their team, as well as the varsities, came closer to the industries.

Dr Khalid Iraqi believes that job fairs play an important part in boosting the manpower of our industries and told the audience that such activities also help in understanding the needs of the market as well as lend a hand to the students to learn about the interview process and what kind of expertise and potential they should have before stepping into the field.

Earlier, the Chairman of the DCS--UBIT Dr Nadeem Mahmood shared that the department has regularly been engaging major stakeholders of the IT market to train and update their students about the recent trends of the industries. He said that with the help of software houses and IT companies, the department is planning to make changes in the curriculum and shed light on the outstanding performance of its past and present students.

Dr Nadeem mentioned that more than 30 entrepreneur products had been introduced in the local and international markets during the last few years.

On this occasion, Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Syeda Hoorulain informed the audience that the KU woulkd have an Entrepreneur Lab by the end of this month to facilitate the students and faculty members.

She shared that the ORIC and the University's business Incubation Centre (KUBIC) were connecting the students and faculty to the market. She added that both the ORIC and KUBIC were assisting the campus in collaborating with industries and academia so that new attractive and innovative products could be available in the market.

Meanwhile, the representatives of various software houses and IT companies also expressed their views and informed the students about the market’s trends and requirements of their respective companies and organizations. They also highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in the country.