Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The placement center of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a job fair in the University on Wednesday, which was attended by a large number of people of various sectors.

Around 70 national and international companies set up their stalls to interact with NUML alumni and the students of final semester for employment, internship, and training purposes.

The participating sectors included corporate sector, public sector, development sector, social sector, education industry, media industry and health industry.

Director General NUML Brig. Syed Nadir Ali inaugurated the Job Fair while Pro Rector Research & Strategic Initiatives Dr. Zubair Ghouri, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Shakeel Munir, Manager Placement Center Hanif Shehzad and various distinguished guests from all walks of life visited the job fair.

Speaking on the occasion Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali said that it was the initiative of Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) to provide opportunities to NUML students to get jobs and for this purpose Rector NUML established NUML Placement Center.

DG NUML said that it is a moment of pride that a large number of students participated and many of them will surely get jobs according to their ability and talent.

A student, Maryam said after giving an interview, "this exercise helps students understand different phases of job seeking like drafting your CV and streamlining your theoretical knowledge to convincing communication skills".

Another student, Malaika Tahir said that this job fairs provide us an opportunity to show our skills in relevant field and she thanked NUML administration to provide this opportunity to the students.

It is worth to be mentioned that as many as 4000 students and alumni from all 5 faculties of NUML appeared for interviews at the various job booths.