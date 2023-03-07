UrduPoint.com

Job Fair Held At NUML

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Job fair held at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The placement center of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a job fair with maximum participation of the students, giving them an opportunity for exploring job opportunities through interacting with the representatives of different companies.

More than 80 national and international companies set up their stalls to interact with NUML alumni and the students of the final semester for employment, internship, and training purposes.

The participating sectors included banking sector, public sector, development sector, social sector, education industry, media industry and health industry.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) inaugurated the Job Fair.

Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) said that the purpose of this job fair is to provide opportunities for the students to excel in practical life.

He said that NUML administration always focused and stressed on the professional growth of the students and tried to provide them all the necessary facilities in the university premises.

The Rector said that it is a moment of pride that a large number of companies & students participated and many of them would surely get jobs according to their ability and talent.

A student, Rabia said after giving an interview, "this exercise helps students understand different phases of job seeking like drafting your CV and streamlining your theoretical knowledge to convincing communication skills". Another student, Hina Yasmeen said that the job fair provides us opportunities to show our skills in relevant fields and she thanked NUML administration for providing this opportunity to the students.

It is worth to be mentioned that as many as 4000 students and alumni from all faculties of NUML appeared for interviews at the various job booths.

