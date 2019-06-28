Job Fair held at the university Bahawalpur

Non-governmental organization, Click Chain Company organized a job fair at Islamia University Bahawalpur here at Baghdad Campus of the varsity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Non-governmental organization, Click Chain Company organized a job fair at Islamia University Bahawalpur here at Baghdad Campus of the varsity.

A large number of students including males and females participated in the job fair.

They appeared in written tests and walked in interviews. Successful candidates were given appointment orders of job on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Management Sciences, Prof.Dr. Jawad Iqbal said that students after competing their education had to face challege of gettting a job. He said that such job fair helped them in getting jobs timely.