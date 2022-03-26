Job festival held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :More than one hundred passed out students of TEVTA have been offered employment during a job festival organized in the Government College of Technology Samanabad.

Inaugurating the job fair Amir Aziz Director General placement TEVTA Punjab, said that TEVTA (Technical education & Vocational Training Authority) has expedited its efforts to provide technical skills in addition to ensuring the speedy placement of passed out students in their relevant fields. As many as 26 different companies established their stalls in this job fair to offer jobs to the talented students. Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Engineer Asim Munir District President BOD of the TEVTA Faisalabad & Chiniot, Principal of the College and Asghar Chaudhary District Placement Officer TEVTA were also present during this meeting.

Amir Aziz said that solid steps have been taken to provide skilled manpower to the existing and hi-tech industries being set up in Faisalabad. "It would not only provide jobs to the young students but also help in expediting industrial development in the country", he said and added that close cooperation of the private sector is imperative to achieve this cherished goal.

He said that the job fair is a step to take Pakistan into the fifth industrial revolution. He said that passed out students could also start their own businesses to cater to the market needs in addition to fulfilling the needs of the industrial sector.

Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI said that close liaison between the industrial community and TEVTA is playing a key role in providing skilled human resources to the industrial sector which would play a key role in enhancing productivity with a focused approach to increase national exports.

Engineer Asim Munir appreciated the policy to continuously upgrade the syllabus of different trades to fulfill the fast-changing needs of the industrial sector. He termed youth as one of the most precious assets and said that trained and skilled manpower could not only fill the gap of skilled labor in the local industry but also open new avenues for their export to the potential markets. "In return they could earn and send back precious foreign exchange to the motherland", he added.

Later President Atif Munir Sheikh along with Director General Amir Aziz and Engineer Asim Munir visited various stalls and appreciated the skills of the trained manpower nurtured by the TEVTA.