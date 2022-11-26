Job interview for persons with disabilities to be held from Nov 29

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The interviews of persons with disabilities who had applied for vacancies in grade-1 to grade-4, under the 5% disabled quota would be held on November 29 and 30, 2022.

This was announced by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon here on Saturday.

According to the announcement, the eligible people with disabilities having domicile of District Shaheed Benazirabad and have furnished their application for jobs in grades 1-4 would be interviewed at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Nov 29 and 30, 2022 at 9 a.m.

The candidates are advised to appear for the interview.