Job Quota Implementation Cell To Be Established In DEPD : Spl Assistant

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:29 PM

Job Quota Implementation Cell to be established in DEPD : Spl Assistant

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naved Qamar has said that the DEPD was going to establish five percent job quota Implementation Cell to ensure that job quota for disabled people in both public and private sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naved Qamar has said that the DEPD was going to establish five percent job quota Implementation Cell to ensure that job quota for disabled people in both public and private sector.

The letter in this regard would be implemented soon.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office here on Tuesday.

Director DEPD Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Advocate Shabbir Shah , Umair Ahmed and other stakeholders were also present in the meeting.

He said "The aim to establish Five Percent Job Quota Implementation Cell is to protect the rights of the persons with disabilities in both public and private sectors as a number of complaints are being received from certain quarters that five percent job quota for disabled people, is not being implemented.

" Qasim Naved Qamar said that Sindh was the only province that had increased job quota from two percent to five percent in both public and private sectors for disabled people.

"We are also drafting rules for implementation of this policy,"he added.

He was of the opinion that through strict policy we could achieve our objectives, otherwise the persons with disabilities might deprived of their due rights.

Syed Qasim Naved suggested to create awareness among relevant quarters through media, seminars, walks and other tools of communication.

