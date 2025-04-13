Open Menu

Job Ruse Turns Deadly: Four Held For Islamabad Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Job ruse turns deadly: four held for Islamabad murder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Koral team and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) on Sunday arrested four suspects for allegedly murdering a man after luring him from Lahore to Islamabad on the pretext of a job offer.

A police official told APP that a joint operation was carried out by Koral Police Station and HIU, which led to the arrest of the accused Muhammad Tahir Shafiq, Muhammad Yousaf, Amjad Siddique, and Muhammad Atiq.

He said the accused had murdered the victim within the jurisdiction of Koral Police Station on February 19, 2025.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Muhammad Shoaib Khan had taken notice of the incident and directed the police team to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

He said the police team utilized modern scientific and technical investigation methods to trace and apprehend the accused involved in the murder.

SSP Shoaib said the suspects would be challaned in court based on solid evidence to ensure exemplary punishment.

/APP-rzr-mkz

