'Jobless Politicians' Get United On One-point Agenda Of Defending Corruption: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the one-point agenda of all "jobless politicians" giving a call for public gatherings against the government was to cover up their corruption by not conforming to the rule of law

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the one-point agenda of all "jobless politicians" giving a call for public gatherings against the government was to cover up their corruption by not conforming to the rule of law.

"Sitting in London and asking the people to take to streets is meant to show that the rulers, who had looted the country for 30 years, are above law," he said while addressing a seminar of All Pakistan Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) here at the Convention Centre.

The prime minister, while terming the rule of law the basis of a civilized society, said the ruling elite class had caused irreparable losses to the national economy through plunder and corruption during their tenures.

Those leaders, he said, were now maligning the government, the army and the judiciary, in order to get relief in the form of an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

"Do as many Jalsas (public gatherings) as you want, but remember that in case of violating law, you will be put in an ordinary and not a VIP jail," he warned the politicians, who had gathered at a platform to save their corruption.

The prime minister said the "coalition of dacoits" was opposing the government as it was heading towards making the country financially strong and stable.

He said the opposition parties made every tactic to get the country blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as they pressured the government to carry out 34 amendments in the National Accountability Bureau law.

