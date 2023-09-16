Jobless youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :An unemployed youth committed suicide in Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that 20-year-old Bilawal Saleem, a resident of Mohallah Rasoolpura, had been unemployed and his family was facing severe financial constraints due to poverty.

Bilawal hanged himself with a rope at his house. The body was handed over to the family for burial after completing formalities.