Open Menu

Jobless Youth Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Jobless youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :An unemployed youth committed suicide in Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that 20-year-old Bilawal Saleem, a resident of Mohallah Rasoolpura, had been unemployed and his family was facing severe financial constraints due to poverty.

Bilawal hanged himself with a rope at his house. The body was handed over to the family for burial after completing formalities.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Tandlianwala Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 1st phase of Al Saf Resi ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 1st phase of Al Saf Residential Complex

2 minutes ago
 ACE takes Pervez Elahi into custody in Lahore mast ..

ACE takes Pervez Elahi into custody in Lahore master plan case

25 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash visits Huawei in Beijing

Saqr Ghobash visits Huawei in Beijing

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning strea ..

Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning streak with the third consecutive v ..

2 hours ago
Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad ..

Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad for Asian Games

2 hours ago
 Massive increase in POL prices challenged before L ..

Massive increase in POL prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago
 China to step up geothermal energy development in ..

China to step up geothermal energy development in clean heating push

4 hours ago
 JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum ..

JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum price hike

4 hours ago
 Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

4 hours ago
 DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to dr ..

DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to drive digital transformation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan