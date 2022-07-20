UrduPoint.com

Jobless Youth Demanded Extension In Maximum Age Notification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Jobless youth demanded extension in maximum age notification

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Jobless youth of Balochistan province on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to extend the official notification of maximum age limit for further five years.

Former Chief Minister Balochistan Aslam Raisani had issued an administrative order increasing the government's maximum age limit from 28 to 43 for the jobless youth of the province.

The date of the notification has recently expired that created a great turmoil and agitation among people who are seeking government jobs.

"The extension of maximum age to apply for government jobs in Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) Quetta, initiated in the favor of public by Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani during his tenure, proved a great blessing for the people of Balochistan," Rozi Khan Tareen, a youth seeking job said.

"Many a qualified people, who would otherwise be unable to apply for the positions, applied and get a job via Balochistan Public Service Commission Quetta," another jobless youth aged 35 said adding these people would forever be indebted to the government who allowed thousands of youth to compete in various exams.

Dawood Shahwani, reaching the maximum age limit said that "the date of the decree issued by the former CM has recently expired which has created a great turmoil among youth seeking government jobs.

"Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizinjo may kindly extend the notification for further 5 years," he requested.

