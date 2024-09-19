Jobs to be created through outsourcing: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that about one lakh new employment opportunities will be created due to the outsourcing of cleaning work across Punjab and recruitment would be done from local population.

While presiding over a video link meeting of CEOs of waste management companies at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday, he said that the contractors would be obliged to use manpower and machinery of the waste management companies.Therefore, he said, it is important to keep all the machinery in full working

condition.

Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, Additional Secretary Maria Tariq and Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Babar Sahib Din also participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, while reviewing the outsourcing of sanitation work under the supervision of solid waste management companies, the minister asked for a progress report on the survey process under the auspices of "JS Bank-Zindagi" across the province.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the minister said that providing quality sanitation facilities to

people was the focus of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. "A checklist has been sent to the CEOs of all waste management companies by the Local Government Department. Implementation of checklist and given timeline should be ensured" he added.

The minister expressed satisfaction that private companies had shown great interest in the process of outsourcing. However, he clarified that the Punjab government would not award contract to anyone without fulfilling all legal requirements in a transparent manner.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian instructed all the CEOs that smog season is about to come. "Pay special attention to the cleanliness of the roads. The sides of the roads should be cleaned immediately after the ending of rainy season", he added.

On this occasion, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din also briefed the meeting.