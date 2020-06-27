UrduPoint.com
Joe Biden Seeks Restoration Of Peoples' Rights In Kashmir; Disappointed With India's CAA, NRC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Joe Biden seeks restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir; disappointed with India's CAA, NRC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden has expressed disappointment over India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

"In Kashmir, the Indian government should take all necessary steps to restore rights for all the people of Kashmir.

Restrictions on dissent, such as preventing peaceful protests or shutting or slowing down the internet, weaken democracy," reads the agenda of Joe Biden posted on his campaign website.

According to a policy paper —'Joe Biden's agenda for Muslim American community', the measures including CAA and NRC are inconsistent with the country's long tradition of secularism and with sustaining a multi-ethnic and multi-religious democracy .

